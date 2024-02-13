Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP) Short Interest Down 22.8% in January

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the January 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.6 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Alpine 4 Price Performance

ALPP stock opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92. Alpine 4 has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $5.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALPP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alpine 4 by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 974,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 38,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alpine 4 by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 35,940 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Alpine 4 by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Alpine 4 during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Alpine 4 by 8.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 16,284 shares during the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpine 4 Company Profile

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial conglomerate in North America. The company offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry for productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that improve vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear-end collision.

