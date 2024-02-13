Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,090,000 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the January 15th total of 30,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 22.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ALLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

ALLO stock opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.30.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 18,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $50,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

