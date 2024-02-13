Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Sells 694 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lowered its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,495 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Shell were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,475,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,120,000 after purchasing an additional 401,115 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth $6,567,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 202,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 96,328 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 87.5% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 121,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 56,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Shell by 2.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 88,556 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of Shell stock opened at $64.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.16. Shell plc has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $68.74. The stock has a market cap of $209.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,031.33.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

