Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI) Short Interest Down 24.0% in January

Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the January 15th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Akili Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:AKLI opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. Akili has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58.

Get Akili alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKLI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Akili in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Akili in the third quarter worth about $13,056,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Akili by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Akili in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Akili by 183.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 772,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Akili Company Profile

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies. The company provides EndeavorRx, a computer-based testing for cognitive dysfunction across several neurology and psychiatry indications, including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, depressive disorder, autism spectrum disorder, multiple sclerosis, and other neuroinflammatory diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.