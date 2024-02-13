Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Airgain Stock Performance

Shares of Airgain stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. Airgain has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $8.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Airgain alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airgain

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Airgain by 28,550.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Airgain by 30.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Airgain by 256.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Retirement Solution Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airgain during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airgain during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.