Air Lease (AL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) will post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Air Lease to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE AL opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average of $39.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Air Lease has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $45.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,714,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,769 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,077,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,494,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,846,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

AL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

