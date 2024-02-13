Aion One Day Volume Reaches $328.86 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $328.86 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.16 or 0.00116454 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00033269 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00020168 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007124 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000088 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000173 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 225% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

