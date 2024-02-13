Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) Short Interest Update

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the January 15th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 521,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Ainos Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ AIMD opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Ainos has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85.

Get Ainos alerts:

Ainos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Ainos, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for Ainos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ainos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.