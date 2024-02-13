Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) Short Interest Update

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the January 15th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 521,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Ainos Trading Up 3.6 %
NASDAQ AIMD opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Ainos has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85.
Ainos Company Profile
