Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aflac by 36.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Aflac by 6.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Aflac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on AFL

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $78.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.26.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.