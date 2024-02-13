Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Raised to $41.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AFRM. Compass Point lowered shares of Affirm from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.97.

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $45.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 3.72. Affirm has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $52.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.49.

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $116,321,771.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,592,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,748,778.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $116,321,771.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,592,923 shares in the company, valued at $63,748,778.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $3,380,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,036,591 shares of company stock valued at $122,951,772. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 214.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 73,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 50,201 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 56,727.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,010,000 after buying an additional 24,393 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 99,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

