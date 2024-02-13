AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN) Short Interest Update

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 338,800 shares, a decrease of 53.1% from the January 15th total of 722,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
AERWINS Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %
AWIN stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. 284,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,072. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15. AERWINS Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $2.92.
AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.
AERWINS Technologies Inc develops and manufactures air mobility platform in Japan. It also provides centralized operating system for managing open sky, hoverbikes, and drones; shared computing service; and blockchain verification and AI algorithm generation services. The company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
