AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,286 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.50% of AdvanSix worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 10.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 26.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,177,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,687,000 after purchasing an additional 458,622 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 57.0% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 276,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 6.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASIX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Price Performance

ASIX opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.34. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.72.

AdvanSix Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

