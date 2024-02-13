Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.2% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Heirloom Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $3.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,166,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,330. The firm has a market cap of $347.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.21. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.18 and a fifty-two week high of $250.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.