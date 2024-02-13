Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,825 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC owned 0.05% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAE. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 51,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 53,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 30.8% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 227,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 53,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after purchasing an additional 18,712 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

DFAE stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.58. 154,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,635. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.18.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.