Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Mizuho

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.06.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.37. 36,423,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,038,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $75.92 and a 12 month high of $184.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.88. The company has a market cap of $272.59 billion, a PE ratio of 328.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.63.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,293 shares of company stock worth $37,275,520 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, EWA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

