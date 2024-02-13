Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

Advanced Energy Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 5.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to earn $5.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $105.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.32. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $81.86 and a 12 month high of $126.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,914 shares of company stock valued at $286,339. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Energy Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Featured Articles

