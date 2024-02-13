ABCMETA (META) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 1% against the dollar. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $606,963.60 and $43.90 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00015412 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00014041 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,963.07 or 0.99987231 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.38 or 0.00184880 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00009378 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 71% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000461 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000608 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $42.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

