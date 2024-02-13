Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,272,815 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,566 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Abbott Laboratories worth $316,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,912 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 126,618 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,263,000 after buying an additional 11,126 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $7,845,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $664,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.82. 939,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,273,378. The company has a market cap of $194.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.90. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.48%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

