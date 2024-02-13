8,200 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Acquired by Watchman Group Inc.

Watchman Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $13,694,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 81,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.64. 812,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,893,599. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.35.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2421 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

