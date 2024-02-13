7,443 Shares in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Acquired by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth $74,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

Shares of IMGN opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $31.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IMGN shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMGN

Insider Activity at ImmunoGen

In related news, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $194,737.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,362.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 166,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $2,642,591.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,554.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $194,737.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,362.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 583,400 shares of company stock valued at $13,799,296. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

(Free Report)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.