7,107 Shares in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSQ. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 581.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,697 shares during the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,601,000. Acute Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,074,000 after purchasing an additional 378,632 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 45,992.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 943,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,280,000 after purchasing an additional 941,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 189.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 849,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 556,342 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PSQ opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $13.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average of $10.22.

ProShares Short QQQ Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.