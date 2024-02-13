671 Shares in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 26,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,558,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

ITA opened at $124.89 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.43.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

