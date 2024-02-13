635 Shares in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 15.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 25.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 1.7% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 37,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,345,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,680,000 after buying an additional 14,620 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 4.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BG opened at $90.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $86.10 and a 12 month high of $116.59.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

BG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bunge Global from $160.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bunge Global in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upgraded Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.11.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

