511 Shares in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 511 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CYBR shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.91.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $270.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.19. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $120.11 and a 12-month high of $283.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

