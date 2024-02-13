508,962 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Acquired by Team Hewins LLC

Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 508,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,078,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 8.1% of Team Hewins LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Team Hewins LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,521,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,501 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,752 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,496,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,588 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,549,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,563,073. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $75.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.72.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

