42-coin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million (42)

42-coin (42) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. 42-coin has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $24.86 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 42-coin has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One 42-coin coin can currently be bought for about $24,861.82 or 0.49765222 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.89 or 0.00143962 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00013587 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008301 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000088 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

42-coin Profile

42 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

42-coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

