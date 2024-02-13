3,870 Shares in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Acquired by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in BlackLine by 772.7% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 1,101.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in BlackLine by 407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BL opened at $60.84 on Tuesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Insider Activity at BlackLine

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $255,192.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 88,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,927.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,322 shares of company stock worth $390,627 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

