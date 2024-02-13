2,592 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Purchased by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.22. 706,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $100.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

