2,480 Shares in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,480 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUM. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials during the third quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 81.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 37.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 162.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 98.3% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SUM shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Friday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

Summit Materials Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.32. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

