1ST Source Bank Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

1ST Source Bank decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 83.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $427.18 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $285.19 and a 1 year high of $439.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $411.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $384.76.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.