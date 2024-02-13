1,900 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Bought by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,900 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $611.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $603.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $568.39. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $276.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

