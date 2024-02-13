12,910 Shares in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Purchased by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in WesBanco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 2.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 9.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 8.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. WesBanco, Inc. has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.12.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). WesBanco had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $221.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.37%.

WSBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on WesBanco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

