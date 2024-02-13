1,018 Shares in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Purchased by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the second quarter worth $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the second quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the second quarter worth $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the second quarter worth $57,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of WD-40 from $289.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

WD-40 Stock Up 0.8 %

WDFC opened at $271.41 on Tuesday. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $163.82 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43 and a beta of -0.07.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.28. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 69.29%.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

