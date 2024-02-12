Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZWS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average is $28.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $33.95.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $356.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Troutman sold 35,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,043,689.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,238. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,087.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 50.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

Featured Articles

