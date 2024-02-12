Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $21,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,139,405 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.73 on Monday, hitting $199.05. 135,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,270. The stock has a market cap of $91.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.81 and a 200-day moving average of $183.01. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.78.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

