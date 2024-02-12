Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Raised to $130.00 at Barclays

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZBH. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.63.

ZBH stock traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,998. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.39 and its 200-day moving average is $117.35.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

