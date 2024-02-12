Zillow Group (Z) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ Z opened at $54.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $59.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of -82.01 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.56 and its 200-day moving average is $48.90.
In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $143,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,995.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $143,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,995.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $100,412.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,105 over the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Z has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.
