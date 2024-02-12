Zillow Group (Z) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ Z opened at $54.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $59.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of -82.01 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.56 and its 200-day moving average is $48.90.

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $143,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,063,995.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $100,412.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,736 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,880,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,105 over the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 45.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 24.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

