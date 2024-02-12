Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Short Interest Down 43.3% in January

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the January 15th total of 105,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Zhongchao Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of ZCMD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,135. Zhongchao has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86.

Institutional Trading of Zhongchao

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zhongchao stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Free Report) by 249.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.14% of Zhongchao worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zhongchao

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

