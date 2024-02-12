Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Raised to $166.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $164.00 to $166.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Yum! Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Yum! Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.75.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

YUM stock opened at $130.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $143.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.59.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 43.29%.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,995.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $493,604.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,995.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,862. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YUM. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 4.2% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 110,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after purchasing an additional 28,336 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 238,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,011,000 after acquiring an additional 21,860 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

