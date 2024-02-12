YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YGF) Short Interest Update

YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 78.7% from the January 15th total of 12,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 90,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in YanGuFang International Group stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YGF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of YanGuFang International Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of YGF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,659. YanGuFang International Group has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $4.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77.

YanGuFang International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of whole grain foods in the People's Republic of China. It offers oat germ groats, oatmeal, oat flour, oat bran, and gourmet rice; and grains, including black beans, red beans, corns, and other grains.

