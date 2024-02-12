XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised XPO from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut XPO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on XPO from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on XPO from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, XPO has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.90.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $120.84 on Thursday. XPO has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $122.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPO will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,794,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,947,000 after purchasing an additional 54,528 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after purchasing an additional 906,295 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,000 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,765,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,179,000 after purchasing an additional 688,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,706,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,399,000 after acquiring an additional 687,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

