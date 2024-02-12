WOW-token (WOW) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $223.21 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $223.21 million and $3.35 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002424 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000494 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00017768 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005166 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000203 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02232134 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $3.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

