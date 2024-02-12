WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Short Interest Update

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the January 15th total of 126,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WISeKey International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WISeKey International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WISeKey International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of WISeKey International by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 20,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of WISeKey International by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WISeKey International Price Performance

Shares of WKEY stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,436. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.18. WISeKey International has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services.

Further Reading

