WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.32

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.32 and last traded at $37.29, with a volume of 24154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.16.

The firm has a market cap of $624.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNL. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 162.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 410.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000.

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

