Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the January 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wintrust Financial stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFCM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.25. 17,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,325. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.42. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $25.88.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

