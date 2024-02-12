Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) vs. Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Head to Head Contrast

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Americold Realty Trust and Weyerhaeuser’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Americold Realty Trust $2.72 billion 2.92 -$19.44 million ($0.40) -69.93 Weyerhaeuser $7.67 billion 3.17 $839.00 million $1.15 28.94

Weyerhaeuser has higher revenue and earnings than Americold Realty Trust. Americold Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weyerhaeuser, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dividends

98.1% of Americold Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Americold Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Americold Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Weyerhaeuser pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Americold Realty Trust pays out -220.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Weyerhaeuser pays out 66.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Weyerhaeuser has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Americold Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Americold Realty Trust and Weyerhaeuser, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Americold Realty Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60 Weyerhaeuser 0 2 3 0 2.60

Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $33.60, suggesting a potential upside of 20.13%. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus target price of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.69%. Given Americold Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Americold Realty Trust is more favorable than Weyerhaeuser.

Volatility and Risk

Americold Realty Trust has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weyerhaeuser has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Americold Realty Trust and Weyerhaeuser’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Americold Realty Trust -3.92% -2.61% -1.21% Weyerhaeuser 10.93% 7.36% 4.37%

Summary

Weyerhaeuser beats Americold Realty Trust on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. Americold's facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2022, we generated $10.2 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,200 people who serve customers worldwide. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.

