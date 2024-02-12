Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,462,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,837 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser makes up 0.9% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.20% of Weyerhaeuser worth $44,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 18.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 425,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,057,000 after purchasing an additional 65,808 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,774,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,070,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,408 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 153,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,278 shares of company stock worth $1,355,847 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.45. 637,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,516,854. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.08. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $35.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.09%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WY. Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

