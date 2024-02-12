WESCO International (WCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) will announce its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.81 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WESCO International Stock Performance

Shares of WCC stock opened at $193.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $121.90 and a 52 week high of $193.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.50.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

Insider Transactions at WESCO International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WESCO International

In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $663,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,333,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $663,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,333,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.12, for a total transaction of $2,003,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,396.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,179,000 after buying an additional 22,340 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,711,000 after buying an additional 43,238 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 29.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 55.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on WCC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.86.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

