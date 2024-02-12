Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Alphatec from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alphatec from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Alphatec in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.63.

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.71. Alphatec has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.67.

In related news, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,329,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

