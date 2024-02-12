Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for United Therapeutics (UTHR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UTHR) recently:

2/12/2024 – United Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $213.00.

2/5/2024 – United Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Partnrs.

2/5/2024 – United Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2024 – United Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/22/2023 – United Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $215.56. The stock had a trading volume of 216,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,446. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.76. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.44 and a fifty-two week high of $261.54.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $1,433,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,743,135.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $148,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,440.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $1,433,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,743,135.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,605 shares of company stock worth $7,676,365 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 6.2% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 24.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

