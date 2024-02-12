Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for United Therapeutics (UTHR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UTHR) recently:
- 2/12/2024 – United Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $213.00.
- 2/5/2024 – United Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Partnrs.
- 2/5/2024 – United Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/1/2024 – United Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/22/2023 – United Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
United Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $215.56. The stock had a trading volume of 216,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,446. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.76. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.44 and a fifty-two week high of $261.54.
Insider Activity at United Therapeutics
In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $1,433,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,743,135.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $148,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,440.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $1,433,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,743,135.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,605 shares of company stock worth $7,676,365 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
